1,231 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday, 27 new deaths reported

Editor’s note: This story originally stated 27 new deaths had been reported in past 24 hours. The province confirmed that figure is actually from the last 48 hours. This story has been updated.

Alberta Health reported there were 1,231 Albertans with COVID-19 in the province’s hospitals on Wednesday, with 84 of those people receiving care for the virus in the ICUs.

Exact data wasn’t available Tuesday due to a technical issue, but the province estimated there were 1,225 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 with 80 of those in the ICU.

Since Feb. 27 there have been 27 new COVID-19 deaths reported, bringing the province’s total to 3,939 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 388 new, lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday from 2,921 tests. That put Alberta’s positivity rate at 18.76 per cent.

There were 8,164 active cases on Wednesday.

Due to the technical issues Tuesday, the province originally estimated there were 500 new cases to report. On Wednesday, the number was confirmed to be lower as the province said there were actually 359 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours.

As access to PCR testing is limited, officials have said the actual number of new and active COVID-19 cases is likely much higher than what is being reported.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 526,563 Albertans have been confirmed to have had COVID-19 and 514,460 of those people have recovered.