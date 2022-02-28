Police seek man who allegedly recorded woman in Burnaby, B.C. changing room

Send this page to someone via email

The Mounties are seeking public assistance to identify a suspect after a woman reported a strange man recorded her while she was in the changing room of a local shop.

The alleged voyeurism took place Feb. 11 before 8 p.m. at a business in Burnaby’s Metrotown, RCMP said in Monday news release.

The victim told officers that she was in the change room when she noticed the person in the next stall was recording her with his phone. She confronted the man with support of other customers, but he was able to flee the store, police said.

“While there have not been similar reports of this nature recently, we want the public to be aware,” said Cpl. Michael Kalanj in the news release. “If you have any information that can assist in identifying the suspect, please call the Burnaby RCMP.”

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven man in his mid 20s, about six feet tall with short black hair. He was wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The detachment can be reached at 604-646-9999 and callers are asked to quote file number 2022-4900.

