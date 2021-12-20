Menu

Crime

One man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Metrotown Mall area

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 3:37 pm
One person has died after a stabbing at the Metrotown Mall in Burnaby, B.C. on Dec. 19, 2021. View image in full screen
One person has died after a stabbing at the Metrotown Mall in Burnaby, B.C. on Dec. 19, 2021. Shane MacKichan

Police in Burnaby, B.C. have arrested one suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Metrotown Mall area on Sunday.

The attack wasn’t random, RCMP said Monday, and homicide investigators confirm the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

“We are piecing together a timeline and confirming the information available to us,” said Sgt. David Lee in a news release.

“The public can be assured that this is an isolated incident and it is safe to go about their activities in Burnaby.”

The suspect has not been charged and Lee said investigators are not looking for other suspects at this time.

Police arrived at the mall around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday morning and found one person suffering from serious stab wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to their injuries.

Around the time of the homicide, RCMP said there were reports of other “serious offences” in the area.

Officers searched the neighbourhood, found the suspect and took him into custody.

Heavy police presence was observed at an apartment building near the mall, on Dow Avenue near Beresford Street.

Investigators are still determining whether there are any connections between other offences in the area and the stabbing.

Monday’s news release did not contain information about any charges against the suspect.

Police are asking any witnesses or people with footage of the area between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Dec. 19 to contact them at 1-877-551-4448.

