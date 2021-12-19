Metrotown stabbing leaves one dead, homicide team investigating

One person is dead following a stabbing in the Metrotown area Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the area around 11:40 a.m., said Burnaby RCMP. The victim was rushed to hospital but did not survive.
Paramedic equipment and first aid supply packaging could be seen strewn on the ground in a mall entrance.
There was a heavy police presence in the area throughout the afternoon, including a nearby apartment building on Dow Street near Beresford Avenue.
Police have not commented on a connection between the two locations.
Burnaby RCMP said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is conducting the investigation.
Anyone in the Metrotown areas between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday, who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or email: ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
Investigators are also appealing for video shot in the area at the time.
