Crime

Metrotown stabbing leaves one dead, homicide team investigating

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 19, 2021 8:11 pm
Investigators are seen at the entrance to Metropolis at Metrotown after one person was fatally stabbed on Sunday. View image in full screen
Investigators are seen at the entrance to Metropolis at Metrotown after one person was fatally stabbed on Sunday. Shane MacKichan

One person is dead following a stabbing in the Metrotown area Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area around 11:40 a.m., said Burnaby RCMP. The victim was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

Read more: Homicide investigators in Burnaby after human remains found in park

Paramedic equipment and first aid supply packaging could be seen strewn on the ground in a mall entrance.

There was a heavy police presence in the area throughout the afternoon, including a nearby apartment building on Dow Street near Beresford Avenue.

Police have not commented on a connection between the two locations.

Read more: 2 people charged with first-degree murder after burned body found in Burnaby park

Burnaby RCMP said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is conducting the investigation.

Anyone in the Metrotown areas between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday, who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at  1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or email: ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Investigators are also appealing for video shot in the area at the time.

 

 

