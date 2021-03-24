Charges laid in connection with burned body found in Burnaby park

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid in connection with the burned body found in a Burnaby park on March 18, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Wednesday.

Burnaby RCMP officers and firefighters were first called to Greentree Village Park on Garden Grove Drive around 1:57 a.m. after reports of a brush fire in the park.

More information is expected to be released at a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators previously determined the body is likely that of a woman who was under five-feet tall, but they have not released the person’s identity.

“Through a comprehensive neighbourhood canvass, investigators have determined that the woman may have been in the area up to two hours prior to the report of the fire,” Detective Lara Jansen of IHIT said in a release on March 19.

“There is also indication that the woman may have been associated to a dark coloured, smaller to mid-sized, hatchback SUV or crossover-style vehicle.”

IHIT is asking anyone who heard any activity in the 4300-block of Garden Grove Drive between midnight and 2 a.m. on March 18 to contact them at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).

More to come.