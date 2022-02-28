Menu

Crime

2 women shot outside apartment building: Winnipeg police

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 3:13 pm
A photo of police lights. View image in full screen
A photo of police lights. Global News File

The Winnipeg Police Service is trying to find a suspect linked to the shooting of two women on Elgin Avenue.

Click to play video: 'Five people hospitalized after semi crash in east Winnipeg early Friday' Five people hospitalized after semi crash in east Winnipeg early Friday
Five people hospitalized after semi crash in east Winnipeg early Friday

Officers say on Feb. 28 at approximately 5 a.m., the two victims were waiting to be buzzed into an apartment building when they were shot.

The shooter, a male, fled westbound after the assault.

Read more: Early-morning violence in Winnipeg leads to one death, one hospitalization

Upon arrival, police followed a blood trail leading to a suite, wherein they found the injured victims. Both women were taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Police say neither of the women recognized the shooter.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating ‘serious incident’ at Assiniboine Park

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

