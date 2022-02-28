2 women shot outside apartment building: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service is trying to find a suspect linked to the shooting of two women on Elgin Avenue.

Officers say on Feb. 28 at approximately 5 a.m., the two victims were waiting to be buzzed into an apartment building when they were shot.

The shooter, a male, fled westbound after the assault.

Upon arrival, police followed a blood trail leading to a suite, wherein they found the injured victims. Both women were taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Police say neither of the women recognized the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).