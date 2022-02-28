Saskatchewan NDP announces June leadership convention

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan New Democrats will elect a new leader in June to replace Ryan Meili.

Members of the party’s provincial council said they set the rules and timing for a leadership convention on Saturday.

The convention will be held in Regina in late June, but an exact date has not been announced.

Meili announced on Feb. 18 that he was stepping down once a new leader was elected.

His political future was called into question in the 2020 provincial election when the party could not expand on the 13 seats it held in the Saskatchewan legislature.

In a review last October, 72 per cent of the delegates voted in favour of Meili staying on as the leader of the party.

His leadership came under further scrutiny after the NDP lost the Athabasca byelection to the Saskatchewan Party on Feb. 15. It is the first time since the riding was created in 1905 it has not been held by the NDP or the Liberals.

Meili said that didn’t factor into his decision. He said he will remain the Saskatoon Meewasin MLA for at least one more legislative sitting as he contemplates his political future.

No one has yet formally announced they are seeking to replace Meili.

A number of prominent party members, including Trent Wotherspoon and Betty Nippi Albright, have stated they will not seek the leadership.

Leadership candidates must provide signatures from at least 100 Saskatchewan NDP members from at least 20 constituencies, half of whom must be women or gender diverse, according to the party.

They must also provide a non-refundable registration fee of $4,000, receive approval from the party to seek the leadership and limit campaign expenditures to no more than $200,000.

The NDP’s provincial council said all party members in good standing will be able to vote at the leadership convention either online or by mail-in ballot.

