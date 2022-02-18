Ryan Meili steps down as Saskatchewan NDP leader

Send this page to someone via email

Ryan Meili has resigned as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.

NDP spokesperson Brock Bowman confirmed Friday morning that Meili resigned, but will remain as the leader until a leadership convention is held.

Meili is holding a press conference outside his constituency office at 11 a.m. to make an announcement.

He defeated Trent Wotherspoon in March 2018 to become the leader of the party on his third attempt.

Meili was first elected to the legislature in a March 2017 byelection in the Saskatoon Meewasin riding and narrowly won his seat in the October 2020 provincial election.

He stayed on as the leader of the party after the NDP won 13 out of 61 seats in the 2020 election.

In a review last October, 72 per cent of the delegates voted in favour of Meili staying on as the leader of the party.

Meili’s leadership came into question earlier this week after the Saskatchewan Party won the Athabasca riding in a byelection.

This is the first time since the riding was created in 1905 that it is not been held by either the NDP or the Liberals. The NDP had held the riding since 1998.

Outside of politics, Meili is a family physician.

