Canada

The Glorious Sons to headline Rock The Park’s July 14 show in London, Ont.

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted February 28, 2022 10:12 am
(L-R) Brett Emmons, Adam Paquette and Chris Koster of The Glorious Sons perform at The Wiltern on July 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. View image in full screen
(L-R) Brett Emmons, Adam Paquette and Chris Koster of The Glorious Sons perform at The Wiltern on July 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Organizers for Rock The Park in London, Ont., have announced that The Glorious Sons will serve as headliners for the multi-day festival’s July 14 show this year.

The Kingston-based rockers have captivated audiences over the past decade with three studio albums all serving up several hits, including Heavy, S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun), and Everything Is Alright.

Even more Canadian talent will be on display during the festival’s July 14 show, including July Talk, The Trews and Conor Gains.

Canadian-American rock band Big Wreck, who have their origins in Boston, will also be taking the stage.

Read more: Alanis Morissette to headline first day of Rock the Park 2022 in London, Ont.

Monday’s announcement marks the latest addition to an already star-studded lineup for the four-day festival, which runs July 13 to July 16 inside London’s downtown Harris Park.

The only lineup organizers have yet to reveal is who’s on deck for the festival’s closing show.

As of Monday, Rock The Park’s lineup currently features the following performers:

Wednesday, July 13:

  • Alanis Morissette
  • Garbage
  • The Beaches
  • Crash Test Dummies

Thursday, July 14:

  • The Glorious Sons
  • July Talk
  • Big Wreck
  • The Trews
  • Conor Gains

Friday, July 15:

  • TLC
  • Nelly
  • Aqua
  • Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base
  • 2 LIVE CREW
  • Arrested Development

Tickets are for the festival are available online at Rock The Park’s website and can also be purchased by phone at 519-672-1967.

