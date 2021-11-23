Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Alanis Morissette to headline first day of Rock the Park 2022 in London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 23, 2021 9:01 am
Alanis Morissette performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in New Orleans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amy Harris/Invision/AP. View image in full screen
Alanis Morissette performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in New Orleans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amy Harris/Invision/AP. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Alanis Morissette is set to headline the first day of the first Rock the Park concert series in three years.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Canadian singer will headline the July 13, 2022, date with special guests Garbage, The Beaches and Crash Test Dummies.

Read more: COVID-19: Ontario music venues get clearance to hold standing shows, operate at full capacity

The popular outdoor summer festival has been absent from Harris Park in London, Ont., since 2019 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation or postponement of large gatherings.

The 2022 edition of the multi-day concert series will support the Make-A-Wish foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of London and Area and Western Mustangs football.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26. More information can be found on the event’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagGarbage tagThe Beaches tagHarris Park tagAlanis Morissette tagRock the Park tagConcert Series tagcrash test dummies taglondon concert series tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers