Alanis Morissette to headline first day of Rock the Park 2022 in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Alanis Morissette is set to headline the first day of the first Rock the Park concert series in three years.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Canadian singer will headline the July 13, 2022, date with special guests Garbage, The Beaches and Crash Test Dummies.

The popular outdoor summer festival has been absent from Harris Park in London, Ont., since 2019 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation or postponement of large gatherings.

The 2022 edition of the multi-day concert series will support the Make-A-Wish foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of London and Area and Western Mustangs football.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26. More information can be found on the event’s website.

Story continues below advertisement