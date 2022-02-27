Menu

Canada

Police arrest, charge Quebec man in relation to Ottawa convoy protest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2022 5:43 pm
Ottawa police have arrested and charged a Quebec man in relation to the recent protest near Parliament Hill.

Police say Steeve Charland, 48, was arrested Saturday evening by the Ontario Provincial Police in the Vankleek Hill area.

The Grenville, Que., man was scheduled to appear in court today.

Read more: Where’s ‘freedom’ from here? Canada’s convoy protests are over, but the anger remains

He is charged with mischief and counselling to commit the offence of mischief.

Police have charged more than 100 people with various offences in relation to the three-week protest in downtown Ottawa.

Two prominent organizers have been denied bail.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
