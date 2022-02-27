Police arrest, charge Quebec man in relation to Ottawa convoy protest

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police have arrested and charged a Quebec man in relation to the recent protest near Parliament Hill.

Police say Steeve Charland, 48, was arrested Saturday evening by the Ontario Provincial Police in the Vankleek Hill area.

The Grenville, Que., man was scheduled to appear in court today.

He is charged with mischief and counselling to commit the offence of mischief.

Police have charged more than 100 people with various offences in relation to the three-week protest in downtown Ottawa.

Two prominent organizers have been denied bail.