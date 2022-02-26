Where’s ‘freedom’ from here? Canada’s convoy protests are over, but the anger remains

A team of researchers at Cambridge University’s Centre for the Future of Democracy recently came to some counterintuitive findings. Using a massive dataset from 27 countries and 81,857 survey respondents, the team suggested the COVID-19 pandemic may have halted the rise of populism and populist leaders across the world. Political polarization over the period appears to have declined — a populist leader’s mishandling of the pandemic led to an average 10 percentage point drop in approval rating. “Support for key populist attitudes – such as belief in the ‘will of the people’ or that society is divided between ordinary people and a ‘corrupt elite’ – has declined in almost every country,” the researchers reported. “While support for democracy has weakened and satisfaction with democracy remains fragile, the post-pandemic environment is likely to prove a more difficult environment for populist politicians to mobilize and sustain support.” Anyone who was paying close attention to the last 28 days in downtown Ottawa – or in Windsor, Ont., in southern Alberta, in Winnipeg or Surrey, B.C. – might have a hard time buying those conclusions. View image in full screen Protesters from the ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Ottawa are moved from Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill by police officers after blockading the downtown core of Canada’s capital for over three weeks. Feb. 19, 2022. Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images For them, the immediate crisis – thousands of protesters with hundreds of trucks grinding the capital to a halt, blocking the single most important trade corridor with the United States, the stashing of weapons and body armour amid protesters in Coutts – may trump the aggregate data. Advertisement But now the immediate crisis has passed; police barricades and checkpoints have replaced protesters and big rigs in the national capital, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has revoked the emergency powers that he argued were required to freeze the so-called Freedom Convoy’s funding and break up the occupation. “Going forward it’ll be important that we gain a fuller understanding of what gave rise to this kind of disregard for our laws and threat to our democracy. We need to make sure our institutions are prepared and ready in the future,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa Wednesday. “While the immediate emergency situation is over, this issue won’t just go away.” At least on that point, Trudeau and the protesters agree.

What was this all about? Even before the main convoy set out for Ottawa, it was hard to untangle the various grievances they were heading to the capital to air. The task became even more difficult as the convoy collected Canadians along their route. The federal government’s vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers became the group’s shorthand explanation for their protest, hence media coverage referring to the convoy as a “truckers’ protest” – despite the fact the vast majority of Canadian truckers had either been vaccinated or re-assigned to domestic runs, and no buy-in from organizations representing truckers. Read more: Ottawa trucker convoy anticipated to cost nearly $30M, city says It nevertheless was a savvy move by the driving forces behind the convoy. Standing up for hard-working truckers and against – in their view – unfair vaccine requirements was an easier sell to the public than their actual, publicly stated goals. “The Vax passport violates multiple Canadian LAWS (which most hard-working Canadians are not aware of) and that is NOT AN OPINION – THAT IS FACT,” wrote James Bauder of Canada Unity, one of the central groups behind the convoy. “So, we feel it is only wise to Bring the Law Back to Ottawa in the form of a legally-binding MOU agreement that we will want signed by the entire Federal Cabinet … (The government) will quickly come to their senses where their ‘opinions’ are replaced with Legal Facts that could land their assess in Jail if they choose to continue breaking OUR CANADIAN LAWS.” Bauder posted that message on at least one Facebook page on Sept. 6, 2021 – before the results of the federal election were known, and long before the Liberal government required vaccinations for cross-border truckers. View image in full screen A trucker tapes a sign on the side of his truck before departing with a cross-country convoy destined for Ottawa to protest a federal vaccine mandate for truckers in Delta, B.C., on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck It was followed by the promised “legally-binding” MOU posted on Canada Unity’s website, which envisioned a citizens committee – selected by Bauder’s group – joining forces with the Senate and the Governor General to override public health measures brought in by the federal, provincial and municipal governments to slow the spread of COVID-19. Bauder would “withdraw” the MOU on Feb. 8, saying it no longer reflected the spirit of the “Freedom Convoy Movement 2022.” But by then the convoy and its supporters were firmly encamped in the shadow of the Parliament buildings, and Ottawa’s top cop was openly musing that there may not be a “policing solution” to the ongoing occupation.

Different leaders, divergent goals Bauder and his MOU largely faded into the protest’s background, upstaged by the trio of Tamara Lich, B.J. Dichter and Chris Barber. They were the public faces of the convoy demonstration, holding media availabilities throughout the occupation. Advertisement Dichter, a failed Conservative candidate who gave the opening keynote at the People’s Party of Canada’s first general meeting, told reporters during a Jan. 30 press conference the convoy demonstrations were “not partisan.” Politicians of all stripes are “all horrible, all of them” and “they should be ashamed of themselves,” said Dichter, who hails from Toronto. “I think we’re going to see shifts, hopefully, within the direction of the Conservative Party. Erin O’Toole could be, yoink, out and replaced with somebody, and I think you’re starting to see some waves also in the Liberal Party.” “Well, maybe Chrystia Freeland would be the new leader,” Dichter added, to groans in the room. That would be “just as bad, if not worse,” Dichter said, but at least they were beginning to ask, “Is it time to get rid of Prime Minister Blackface? I mean, Trudeau.” “We’ve already won,” Lich added on a more positive note. “Look at all those people out there yesterday. I’ve never seen so many smiles, right? Everyone’s got hope again and everyone’s feeling proud to be a Canadian again, which is something that we haven’t felt for so long.” View image in full screen Tamara Lich, organizer for a protest convoy by truckers and supporters demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, delivers a statement during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A coherent political agenda is difficult to piece together from their shambolic press conferences, but opposition to vaccine mandates – all mandates – and a desire to see Trudeau gone from power were central themes. But away from the cameras – or, rather, streaming from their own cameras – was a darker element to the protest. Pat King was the most recognizable – a stout, bearded 44-year-old with a gravelly voice, veteran of the Yellow Vest and WEXIT movements – and ceaselessly streamed his participation and encouragement of the protests. Right up until he streamed his own arrest. Read more: Some trucker convoy organizers have history of white nationalism, racism King is well-known among anti-hate campaigners for his antisemitic, anti-Asian “white replacement” rhetoric. King was far from the only far-right figure in the crowd – anti-lockdown activist Chris Sky, as well as members of groups like Diagalon, Plaid Army and Canada First also advertised their presence, participation and encouragement of the demonstration. View image in full screen A supporter of Canada First, a group described as white nationalists by anti-hate advocates, attends the convoy protests in Ottawa on Feb. 19, 2022. Canada First was one among several far-right groups that participated or supported the so-called ‘Freedom Convoy.’. Alex Boutilier / Global News “The protest has not come out of nowhere … Canada is just late to the party,” said Kathleen Rodgers, a University of Ottawa professor who has studied social and protest movements in Canada, in a recent interview. “What we’re seeing is part of a global movement that is populist, anti-immigration, racist and anti-establishment that’s been taking root around the world over the last decade. And here it has hitched its wagon to vaccine mandate frustrations.” It’s not clear how much the leadership of the convoy actually represented the views and aims of individual protesters – who, while being overwhelmingly white and skewing to middle age, were an eclectic crowd. It’s a good guess that a significant number hadn’t bothered to read Canada Unity’s plans to overrule democratically elected governments before joining the protest.

Non-partisan or undecided? While the convoy organizers claim their movement was non-partisan, many have had affiliations with – or at least an affinity for – right-wing political movements and parties. There was plenty of People’s Party of Canada purple present at the protest – you didn’t see much New Democrat swag. The “Fuck Trudeau” flags were a dead giveaway these people aren’t voting Liberal. Advertisement Recent polling by Abacus Data bore that out. Asked how much respondents had in common with the demonstrators in Ottawa, 32 per cent said a lot – but broken down by party lines, those respondents were most likely to be PPC supporters (82 per cent), Green voters (57 per cent), and Conservatives (46 per cent). The protest can’t be reduced to partisan politics, but neither should its clear political leanings be overlooked. View image in full screen Anti-vaccine mandate protestors block the roadway at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing, in Windsor, Ont., on Feb. 11, 2022. (Geoff Robins / AFP). Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images The only political leader in Canada who has attempted to explicitly harness that frustration around vaccine mandates and public health restrictions is Maxime Bernier. And he failed. Bernier’s PPC, for a second election in a row, failed to secure a single seat in the House of Commons. And 2021 was arguably Bernier’s best shot for his fledgling movement – Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole was beset by party infighting, weakening the only other right-of-centre option for COVID-weary voters. Read more: As the convoy chaos ends, it’s time to play the blame game Under those conditions, Bernier managed to pull just 4.9 per cent of the popular vote – an improvement on the party’s dismal 2019 outing, but also a potential ceiling for his support. Despite all the sound and fury with the convoy protests, the latest numbers from Ipsos put the PPC with four per cent support among decided voters. Will the next election, when COVID-19 is more likely to be under control and vaccine mandates and lockdowns relaxed, be more fertile ground? Conservative MPs and senators have not been shy about their support for the protest off Parliament Hill, even after it was declared illegal. None have been quite so vocal for quite so long as Pierre Poilievre, the presumptive frontrunner to lead the Conservatives into the next election. Speaking to the National Post as recently as Feb. 10 – four days before the Liberal cabinet invoked never-before-used emergency powers to address the ongoing demonstration – Poilievre said he was proud of the “truckers” and stood with them. A new flag on a semi blockading the street outside Parliament pic.twitter.com/9EaRhrvCfy — Brian Platt (@btaplatt) February 16, 2022 “They have reached a breaking point after two years of massive government overreach of a prime minister who insults and degrades anyone who disagrees with his heavy-handed approach,” Poilievre told the newspaper.