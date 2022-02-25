Police investigating ‘undetermined’ death in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating after a body was discovered inside a waste container in the southeast neighbourhood of Ramsay.

Calgary Police Service officers found a dead man in a waste container bin located on the 700 block of 24 Avenue S.E at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police said the death is considered undetermined at this time and the homicide unit will be a part of the investigation, according to a press release issued on Friday.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner next week and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or visiting www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.

