Beltline shooting sends 2 men to hospital, no arrests made

A shooting in Calgary’s Beltline overnight Friday sent two people to hospital.
Calgary police said both are men in their 20s. One was in life-threatening condition, while the other appeared to be stable.
Investigators said it likely started with a confrontation between two groups who knew each other, before shots were fired into a vehicle at 12 Avenue and 6 Street S.W. just after 12:30 a.m.
Trending Stories
Police were talking to multiple witnesses.
Nobody has been arrested so far.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments