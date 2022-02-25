Beltline shooting sends 2 men to hospital, no arrests made

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A shooting in Calgary’s Beltline overnight Friday sent two people to hospital.

Calgary police said both are men in their 20s. One was in life-threatening condition, while the other appeared to be stable.

Investigators said it likely started with a confrontation between two groups who knew each other, before shots were fired into a vehicle at 12 Avenue and 6 Street S.W. just after 12:30 a.m.

Police were talking to multiple witnesses.

Nobody has been arrested so far.