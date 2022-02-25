Menu

Crime

Beltline shooting sends 2 men to hospital, no arrests made

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 8:55 am
Calgary police at the scene of a double shooting in the Beltline neighbourhood Feb. 25, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police at the scene of a double shooting in the Beltline neighbourhood Feb. 25, 2022. Global News

A shooting in Calgary’s Beltline overnight Friday sent two people to hospital.

Calgary police said both are men in their 20s. One was in life-threatening condition, while the other appeared to be stable.

Investigators said it likely started with a confrontation between two groups who knew each other, before shots were fired into a vehicle at 12 Avenue and 6 Street S.W. just after 12:30 a.m.

Police were talking to multiple witnesses.

Nobody has been arrested so far.

