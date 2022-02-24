Calgary police seize over $1M worth of drugs following investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have seized over a million dollars worth of drugs in a five-month long investigation.

Police said they started the probe last October and finally executed warrants at three homes last Wednesday.

Two of the residences were located in the 400 block of 19 Avenue N.E. and a third was located in the 1000 block of 18 Avenue N.W.

Police seized the following:

Nearly 9,000 grams of cocaine with a street value of nearly $900,000

61.4 grams of crack cocaine worth approximately $6,000

940.4 grams of methamphetamine worth roughly $47,000

556.2 grams of fentanyl worth about $55,000

746.4 ml of GHB with a street value of about $3,700

As well as $36,407.60 in cash

Charges have been laid against 36-year-old Kyle John Hambling, including trafficking in a controlled substance, one count of possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000, as well as possession of body armour without a permit.

“This investigation started as a result of sharp observations by a perceptive patrol officer and quickly evolved into a full-scale operation involving multiple areas within the Calgary Police Service,” said Staff Sergeant Kyle Grant in a news release Thursday.

“Without that initial work, we would not have been as successful as we were.

Grant calls the seizre a “significant victory”.

“The amount of drugs seized indicates we have dismantled a middle- to high-end dealer and this will have a major impact on that operation for some time to come.”

More charges are pending.