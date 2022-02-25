Armed Winnipeg man charged by RCMP for death threats against St. Clements resident

A Winnipegger accused of threatening to kill a man in the RM of St. Clements is in custody, RCMP say.
Selkirk RCMP were called to the victim’s home on Henderson Highway Wednesday night, where they found a running pickup truck in the driveway with the suspect inside.
Police said there was also a loaded handgun with extra ammunition inside the vehicle.
A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with uttering threats, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, careless storage/transport of a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing a loaded restricted firearm and unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle.
