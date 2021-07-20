Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man arrested after threats posted on social media

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 3:11 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a man in connection to reports about threats being posted on social media. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a man in connection to reports about threats being posted on social media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A Winnipeg man has been arrested a man in connection to reports about threats being posted on social media.

Police say they received numerous reports from concerned people Monday about threatening posts being made on a business account on Twitter and Instagram.

Read more: Winnipeg man faces raft of charges after Corydon gun incident

Investigators say a man threatened to harm groups such as feminists, police officers, and directly threatened to kill someone who replied to one of his other posts.

Screenshots that were allegedly attributed to the accused through an account connected to Aspect Fitness, made the rounds on social media Monday. The posts included threats to hurt Winnipeg police officers and suggested that feminists should be killed.

Read more: Winnipeg man charged in stabbing death of father, police say

Global News could not confirm the authenticity of the screen shots and is therefore not posting them.
Justin Peter Bodnarchuk, 39, was arrested and charged with  three counts of uttering threats to kill or cause bodily harm and is now in custody,

 

