Winnipeg man arrested after threats posted on social media

A Winnipeg man has been arrested a man in connection to reports about threats being posted on social media.
Police say they received numerous reports from concerned people Monday about threatening posts being made on a business account on Twitter and Instagram.
Investigators say a man threatened to harm groups such as feminists, police officers, and directly threatened to kill someone who replied to one of his other posts.
Screenshots that were allegedly attributed to the accused through an account connected to Aspect Fitness, made the rounds on social media Monday. The posts included threats to hurt Winnipeg police officers and suggested that feminists should be killed.
Global News could not confirm the authenticity of the screen shots and is therefore not posting them.
Justin Peter Bodnarchuk, 39, was arrested and charged with three counts of uttering threats to kill or cause bodily harm and is now in custody,
