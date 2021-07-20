Winnipeg man arrested after threats posted on social media

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been arrested a man in connection to reports about threats being posted on social media.

Police say they received numerous reports from concerned people Monday about threatening posts being made on a business account on Twitter and Instagram.

Investigators say a man threatened to harm groups such as feminists, police officers, and directly threatened to kill someone who replied to one of his other posts.

On July 19/21, numerous citizens reported threatening posts on public social media regarding women deemed to be "feminists" and towards WPS members. Justin Bodnarchuk, 39, was charged with Utter Threats x3, and detained in custody. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 20, 2021

Screenshots that were allegedly attributed to the accused through an account connected to Aspect Fitness, made the rounds on social media Monday. The posts included threats to hurt Winnipeg police officers and suggested that feminists should be killed.

Global News could not confirm the authenticity of the screen shots and is therefore not posting them.

Justin Peter Bodnarchuk, 39, was arrested and charged with three counts of uttering threats to kill or cause bodily harm and is now in custody,

Can we get some action on this please, @wpgpolice? Justin Bodnarchuk is a danger to people in this city and something very bad is going to happen. This is preventable. pic.twitter.com/C5vP42Pfd2 — Brittany (@brittdales) July 19, 2021

Aspect fitness dude going around threatening to kill a bunch of people on his “list” and claims there is a culling coming to the city of winnipeg…. Uhhhhhhhhhhhhh @wpgpolice pic.twitter.com/uEWR87z6Ek — Aleesha Jacobs (@AleeshaJacobs) July 19, 2021