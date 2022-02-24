Saskatchewan families worry for loved ones in Ukraine: ‘How do you tell people to stay calm?’

Send this page to someone via email

As Russia continues its military attack on Ukraine, Saskatchewan-Ukrainians are worried about the safety of their loved ones back home.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the plans for a wide-ranging attack on Thursday in a televised address.

Putin said the “special military operation,” which he added would occur in eastern Ukraine, was in response to Ukrainian threats. He insisted Russia does not have a goal to occupy Ukraine.

As of noon on Thursday, the Russian military said it had destroyed 74 Ukrainian military facilities, including 11 airbases.

Ukrainians have started to flee as several areas of the country were targeted by missile strikes.

Olesya Hursky is now living in Saskatoon but was born in Ukraine and has cousins, aunts, uncles and friends back home that she and her husband have tried to keep in touch with to check on their safety and well-being.

“(We are) constantly asking if they are still OK — if they’re still alive,” Hursky told Global News.

“We’re so far away and we’re telling them to hang on and that they’ll be OK and they’ll survive even though you have no idea if they will. How do you tell people that you might not be able to reach tomorrow morning? What do you tell them?

“How do you tell them to keep calm and keep collected when there’s bombs being thrown on top of their heads?” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "How do you tell them to keep calm and keep collected when there's bombs being thrown on top of their heads?"

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tweeted a show of support for Ukrainians and Ukrainian-Canadians.

“The attack by Russia is unprovoked, unwarranted, and evil,” Moe added.

Moe said Canada and other nations should impose severe sanctions on Russia immediately, including ending the import of Russian oil and natural gas.

To those in Ukraine, and all Ukrainian-Canadians with loved ones in Ukraine, Saskatchewan stands with you. The attack by Russia is unprovoked, unwarranted and evil. [1/2] — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) February 24, 2022

— with files from Global News’ Sean Boynton, Aaron D’Andrea and Ahmar Khan, The Associated Press and Reuters