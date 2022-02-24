Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect located in Eaton Centre found to be possessing ‘modified fully automatic’ handgun: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 1:58 pm
The gun allegedly seized by officers. View image in full screen
The gun allegedly seized by officers. Handout / Toronto Police

A suspect in a police investigation was located in the Eaton Centre on Wednesday, arrested and found to be possessing a “modified fully automatic” handgun, Toronto police say.

Police said in a news release that officers were in the Yonge and Dundas streets area amid reports of a man uttering death threats.

Toronto police Chief James Ramer said on Twitter that the suspect was found inside the Eaton Centre.

“When he was arrested, officers recovered a loaded, semi-automatic firearm with a prohibited device that would make it fully automatic,” Ramer said.

Read more: Man rushed to hospital after stabbing at Toronto building

“Another dangerous weapon off the streets.”

The release said the man was also possessing fentanyl and crack cocaine that was packaged for sale.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-four-year-old Isaac Roberts, of no fixed address, has been charged with numerous offences including uttering threats, possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, careless storage of ammunition, failing to comply with probation and failing to comply with a release order.

Trending Stories

He was scheduled to appear on court Thursday.

Drugs allegedly seized by police. View image in full screen
Drugs allegedly seized by police. Handout / Toronto Police

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagEaton Centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers