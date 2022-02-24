Suspect located in Eaton Centre found to be possessing ‘modified fully automatic’ handgun: police

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect in a police investigation was located in the Eaton Centre on Wednesday, arrested and found to be possessing a “modified fully automatic” handgun, Toronto police say.

Police said in a news release that officers were in the Yonge and Dundas streets area amid reports of a man uttering death threats.

Toronto police Chief James Ramer said on Twitter that the suspect was found inside the Eaton Centre.

“When he was arrested, officers recovered a loaded, semi-automatic firearm with a prohibited device that would make it fully automatic,” Ramer said.

“Another dangerous weapon off the streets.”

The release said the man was also possessing fentanyl and crack cocaine that was packaged for sale.

Twenty-four-year-old Isaac Roberts, of no fixed address, has been charged with numerous offences including uttering threats, possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, careless storage of ammunition, failing to comply with probation and failing to comply with a release order.

He was scheduled to appear on court Thursday.

