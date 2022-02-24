Menu

Canada

Man rushed to hospital after stabbing at Toronto building

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 6:31 am
Toronto police say a man is in serious condition after he was stabbed in a building in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to Gerrard Street East and Highfield Road just after 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Paramedics said a man suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a local trauma hospital.

Police said the stabbing happened inside of a building.

The victims age was not released. There is no word on a suspect description.

