Man rushed to hospital after stabbing at Toronto building

Toronto police say a man is in serious condition after he was stabbed in a building in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to Gerrard Street East and Highfield Road just after 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Paramedics said a man suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a local trauma hospital.

Police said the stabbing happened inside of a building.

The victims age was not released. There is no word on a suspect description.

STABBING:

5:31am

Gerrard St E + Highfield Rd

– in a building

– reports of a man stabbed

– injuries are serious

– emergency run

– suspect info will be provided#GO355797

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 24, 2022

