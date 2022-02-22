Company fined $120K following serious workplace injury in Martensville, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A workplace injury that occurred in the summer of 2020 in Martensville, Sask., has resulted in a fine of $120,000 for a Saskatchewan company.

Shercom Industries Inc. pleaded guilty to one violation of occupational health and safety legislation on Feb. 16 in Saskatoon Provincial Court.

In a release from the Saskatchewan government on Tuesday, the company was fined for failing to provide an effective safeguard for when a worker could be in contact with a dangerous moving part of a machine. It resulted in a serious injury.

Shercom was fined $85,714.29, along with a surcharge of $34,285.71, for a total amount of $120,000.

The incident happened on July 7, 2020 when a worker sustained a serious injury because a work glove became trapped in the belt of a pulley system, according to the government statement.

“Employers are required to provide safe and healthy workplaces, and must provide information, training and experience necessary for employees to perform their jobs safely,” said the government in its release.

“The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.”

More information regarding workplace health and safety training and resources is available at Work Safe Sask’s website or by contacting an industry safety association.