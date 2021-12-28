Menu

Canada

Workplace injury leads to nearly $20K fine for MacKenzie Art Gallery in Regina

By Kimberley Fowler Global News
Posted December 28, 2021 12:23 pm
Workplace injury leads to nearly $20K fine for MacKenzie Art Gallery in Regina - image View image in full screen
MacKenzie Art Gallery / Twitter

Mackenzie Art Gallery Inc. has received a hefty fine after pleading guilty to a charge following a workplace injury in 2020.

The company was in Regina provincial court on Dec. 16 facing two charges under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996. The other charge was stayed.

Read more: Evraz fined $935K in 2 separate 2019 workplace injuries

The workplace incident occurred on Jan. 20, 2020, where a worker was injured while using a table saw.

Mackenzie Art Gallery Inc. was charged with failing to provide “an effective safeguard where a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of a machine,” resulting in the serious injury of a worker.

Read more: Alsport Sales in Regina fined $35k after pleading guilty to workplace fatality

Story continues below advertisement

The court fined the company $14,000 with a $5,600 surcharge, for a total amount of $19,600.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
