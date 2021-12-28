Workplace injury leads to nearly $20K fine for MacKenzie Art Gallery in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Mackenzie Art Gallery Inc. has received a hefty fine after pleading guilty to a charge following a workplace injury in 2020.

The company was in Regina provincial court on Dec. 16 facing two charges under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996. The other charge was stayed.

The workplace incident occurred on Jan. 20, 2020, where a worker was injured while using a table saw.

Mackenzie Art Gallery Inc. was charged with failing to provide “an effective safeguard where a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of a machine,” resulting in the serious injury of a worker.

The court fined the company $14,000 with a $5,600 surcharge, for a total amount of $19,600.