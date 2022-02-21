Families release sensory kit aimed at making arena experience more inclusive

Send this page to someone via email

The sights, sounds and smells that make a game exciting for many fans are often the same ones that make the spectacle of sports overwhelming for others.

That’s why Kodette LaBarbera and Paige Dowd have designed a new sensory kit aimed at making people who are on the autism spectrum, neurodivergent or simply overstimulated by roaring arenas feel more secure at sporting events.

READ MORE: Man fulfils lifelong dream of performing national anthem for Calgary Flames

It’s something that hits close to home for both women.

Dowd is a trained autism therapist who studied speech pathology at Minnesota’s St. Cloud State University. Her husband Nic plays hockey for the NHL’s Washington Capitals.

Kodette’s husband is Calgary Flames goalie coach Jason LaBarbera. Their son Ryder was diagnosed with autism when he was three.

Story continues below advertisement

“With Jason’s career, we always had the safety of a wives’ room,” she said. “I could stay there with Ryder if it was too overwhelming.

“But obviously, everybody who’s coming to a game doesn’t have that backup plan — just the ability to help people with any kind of sensory disorders, autism, anxiety — just to stay a little bit longer and kind of enjoy the things that their families enjoy — and they may want to enjoy — but they just can’t tolerate the stimulation that surrounds them coming to a game.”

The assist kits include noise-cancelling headphones, sunglasses, fidget toys and an activity book outlining what to expect at a game — from security, to anthems, to cheering.

Flames forward Milan Lucic’s children helped illustrate the book and Ryder gave the kits a final seal of approval.

Story continues below advertisement

Kodette said preparation and confidence can make once unbearable experiences more comfortable.

“Ryder now knows it’s a safe place and he’s OK with the anthem now, because he knows what to expect,” she said. “He brings his headphones and a sensory kit to (his brother) Easton’s games as well.

“We really wanted to help keep families going to games and making sure everybody knows it’s for everyone.”

READ MORE: True North introduces free sensory kits, makes changes to handicapped stalls at Bell MTS Place

In Calgary, the kits are available at the concierge desk for all Flames, Roughnecks, Hitmen and Stampeders games.

The Saddledome has already gone through its first order of sensory kits and restocked for the rest of the season.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames alumni deliver Christmas presents to families in need

The assist kits are also being used in five other NHL cities, including Edmonton and Vancouver, as well as at major league events like the All-Star Game and Stadium Series.

Story continues below advertisement