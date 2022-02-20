International Peace Powwow returns to Lethbridge after COVID-19 hiatus

Send this page to someone via email

Bright-coloured regalia, dances, crafts, dynamic drums and songs filled Lethbridge’s Enmax Centre on the weekend.

The 22nd International Peace Powwow and Festival made a grand return to Lethbridge after COVID-19 forced its cancellation last year.

Mayor Blaine Hyggen received his Blackfoot name Kind Person at the event on Saturday.

Don Bottle, a cultural events participant, has been going to the annual event for 22 years.

He said he loves going to the event with his family. With him was five-year-old Everleigh Mistaken Chief, his granddaughter, who says she loves dancing and all the colours she wears.

Bottle recently lost his daughter Camilla “Daisy” Shouting to the opioid crisis.

“This was one of her favourite powwows. We always came together here as a family,” said Bottle. “It’s been a real honour and a privilege to be here. I’m happy for those that are in attendance.

“We have to thank all those that are in the front lines, the health nurses, the doctors, and the facilities that have helped those survive the COVID [and opioid] crisis,” said Bottle.

Matthew Whitecloud, a men’s traditional dancer, has been dancing since he was five years old. He travelled seven hours from his home in Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation in Saskatchewan to attend.

“I’m really excited and happy. A lot of us here look forward to this powwow,” says Whitecloud.

Powwows are usually held annually across North America from spring to fall.

“For it to be cancelled last year due to COVID, it was kind of a bummer for everybody not being able to get together and celebrate like we’re doing today,” says Whitecloud. “It’s a great feeling to be here again.”

The celebration saw 350 dancers and 2,200 participants attend, according to officials.

Traditionally, a powwow was held to celebrate a victory in war or a successful hunt. The dances seen in today’s powwows have roots in this tradition and include traditional, fancy, grass and jingle dresses.

The drum and song heard during the weekend event kept the pulse as dancers competed for cash prizes.

Everyone was welcome to the annual event to learn and celebrate Indigenous culture.

Bottle wished everyone a “happy powwow trail!”