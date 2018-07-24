K-Days Pow Wow a heart-pounding cultural experience for all

It’s one of the biggest competitive powwows in Canada, attracting dancers from across North America. Over 700 First Nations dancers from dozens of different tribes will be featured at K-Days in Edmonton over three nights this week.

“This is about bringing people together,” said Kevin Gunderman, the interim CEO of Northlands. “Reconciliation matters, and if we can bring everyone together here at our event, we are happy to do it.

“If they have never seen it before, it’s unbelievable.”

“Everybody is dancing for a purpose,” said Francis Alexis. “Some of them they carry on their family tradition, some of them they have dreams and some of them they are just finding their way back into the culture.”

Alexis has been working as an elder consultant with K-Days to ensure the powwow is an accurate and respectful demonstration of First Nations culture. Alexis says he is pleased to share his culture with the general public at K-Days.

“Every time you hear the drumbeat, it’s a victory for our people. We still have our language, our culture, our way of life, and [so it lets] people know we have a beautiful culture.”

While most of the dancers at the K-Days Pow Wow are taking part in it to strengthen their connection to their heritage, some will also be there to compete. Prizes of up to $20,000 will be awarded to the best dancers and drummers.

And though there is an incredible amount of effort put into the intricately beaded and feathered regalia worn by the dancers, the K-Days Indigenous Princess for 2018 says that the winning dancers at the powwow will command the crowd with their confidence and energy.

“The prayers that you bring is what makes a great dancer,” said Alicia Cardinal, the K-Days Indigenous Princess.

“You can see when someone has that spirit and they have their head held high,” she added. “People come here to heal, you dance for the ones that can’t. So that’s what to me makes a really great dancer.”

The healing power of dance is very real for Cardinal. She lost her father just weeks before winning the Indigenous Princess title. Dance, and the connection to her community, is what brought her through that dark time. She says you don’t have to have the moves to benefit from the restorative aspects of a powwow.

“I know other people just come here to listen to the drums, watch the dancers and (enjoy) seeing all of the beautiful colours here and the regalia here together, that’s what heals them,” Cardinal said.

Alexis says his message for all who take in the powwow this year is about the connection we all share.

“There’s only one race: the human race. We all want the same things,” he said about why people of all backgrounds can all relate to the values of a powwow.

“We want a good life, good health, wellbeing of the mind, the heart and the body and spirit — we also want to create a safe and healthy environment for the young people.”

The K-Days Pow Wow runs from July 24 until July 26 in Hall C of the Edmonton Expo Centre. The grand entry for the powwow begins at 1 p.m. each day.