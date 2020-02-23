Annual International Peace Pow Wow takes places at Enmax Centre, in Lethbridge, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

The twenty-first annual International Peace Pow Wow hosted by the Blackfoot Canadian Cultural Society took place over the weekend at the Enmax Centre in Lethbridge, Alta.

The two-day event consisted of a traditional Indigenous dance competition, along with music and visual arts from all across western North America.

The event brings together the nations of the Blackfoot Confederacy — Alberta’s Piikani, Kainai/Blood, and Siksika and Montana’s Blackfeet — as well as tribes and First Nation’s from across the continent according to organizers.

One of the dancers Global News spoke to was the ‘head lady dancer’ — she said she was very honoured and excited to have been chosen for the role.

“When I was a teenager, to be head lady dancer… it’s a big deal to be chosen,” said Levia Manywounds. “For me… from my understanding they selected me because of the role model I’ve been, the things I’ve been doing over the past couple of years,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Manywounds adds that she’s worked hard to be seen as a role model in her community.

4:47 Inspirational Indigenous Individuals: A new series on Global! Inspirational Indigenous Individuals: A new series on Global!

The venue was filled with close to 400 dancers who walked into the arena in their colourful, traditional clothes to the sound of live singing and drums. Around 3,000 people were expected to attend.

“I haven’t danced in about three years, so I guess this is me re-entering the Pow Wow circle,” Manywounds said. “The reason why I haven’t danced is because my parents passed away and traditionally I would take off time from the pow wow circle to grieve that loss,” she added.

Organizers said the event is seen as an opportunity for performers to showcase their talent, as well as their pride as First Nations people.

“To be back, a part of this circle, it’s a big deal, it’s a really big deal,” she said. “It’s a big connection to spirituality, being back to my roots, and to be surrounded by my people,” Manywounds said.

“That’s like the best healing medicine ever for me.” Tweet This

“Growing up, when I did get into Pow Wow, it was empowering,” said Kelly Good, an event coordinator.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, then you go back into your daily life after an event like this and you feel like you can conquer anything because you’re so proud of what you do,” she said.

The public promotion of Indigenous culture is seen as a positive event by both native and non-native community members according to organizers.

This allows everyone to come together to celebrate dance and music “that has been around since the beginning of time,” and one organizer highlighted the importance of everyone getting along, especially during times of political conflict.