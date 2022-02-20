Long weekend marks third annual Children’s Ice Fishing Derby

Send this page to someone via email

A group of volunteer organizers hosted the third annual Children’s Ice Fishing Derby on Sydenham Lake this Sunday.

Children and parents alike braved strong wind gusts, blowing snow and cold temperatures to spend some quality time together.

“That’s probably the best part about this, is spending time with the girls,” says father of three, Darryl Courtney. “That’s my favourite part for sure.”

But the day wasn’t just about ice fishing.

Parents and their minnows enjoyed free hot food and drinks. In return they were asked to bring donations for the Frontenac Community Services Food Bank.

“We were just excited to be able to hold something for the kids and for the families on this particular weekend, especially during the pandemic,” says event organizer Megan Smith.

She said there were 136 people pre-registered to take part in the festivities and 80 per cent of registered participants showed up by noon.

“It’s still a pretty good turnout and I think the kids are having fun,” says Smith.

Firefighters, including Sparky the Fire Dog, were present to provide fire safety information activities and collect the food bank donations.

The fish weren’t biting, but spending time with loved ones was certainly the catch of the day.