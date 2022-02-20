Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Long weekend marks third annual Children’s Ice Fishing Derby

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted February 20, 2022 3:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Long weekend marks third annual Children’s Ice Fishing Derby' Long weekend marks third annual Children’s Ice Fishing Derby
Kids in Sydenham, Ont. had the chance to try ice fishing this Family Day weekend as part of the third annual Children's Ice Fishing Derby.

A group of volunteer organizers hosted the third annual Children’s Ice Fishing Derby on Sydenham Lake this Sunday.

Children and parents alike braved strong wind gusts, blowing snow and cold temperatures to spend some quality time together.

Read more: Kingston woman becomes the new owner of the Kinsmen Dream Home

“That’s probably the best part about this, is spending time with the girls,” says father of three, Darryl Courtney. “That’s my favourite part for sure.”

But the day wasn’t just about ice fishing.

Parents and their minnows enjoyed free hot food and drinks. In return they were asked to bring donations for the Frontenac Community Services Food Bank.

Trending Stories

“We were just excited to be able to hold something for the kids and for the families on this particular weekend, especially during the pandemic,” says event organizer Megan Smith.

Story continues below advertisement

She said there were 136 people pre-registered to take part in the festivities and 80 per cent of registered participants showed up by noon.

“It’s still a pretty good turnout and I think the kids are having fun,” says Smith.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. community digs out after snow and ice hit

Firefighters, including Sparky the Fire Dog, were present to provide fire safety information activities and collect the food bank donations.

The fish weren’t biting, but spending time with loved ones was certainly the catch of the day.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Family tagDonations tagFundraising tagFood Bank tagentertainment tagVolunteers tagLong Weekend tagSydenham Lake tagChildren's Ice Fishing Derby tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers