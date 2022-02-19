Kingston woman becomes the new owner of the Kinsmen Dream Home

Send this page to someone via email

For 24-year-old Kingston woman, Yixuan Li, dreams became reality when her name was drawn as the winner of this year’s Kinsmen Dream Home.

“I thought they called somebody else at first,” said Li.

Li was watching the live stream of the draw but said winning felt too good to be true. So much so that she didn’t believe it was real at all.

“It was really funny, the first time I got the call, I thought it was a telemarketer and I hung up,” she said

“When they called again, I was like ‘oh I think they’re calling me!'”

Li purchased a single ticket on a whim at a cost of $150.

Now she is the new owner of a home valued at 1.5 million dollars located on a two-acre lot on Balsam Lane in South Frontenac Township, 25 minutes North of Kingston.

Li says was shocked and surprised that she won, saying it was nothing she expected.

“I mean, the chances of winning a lottery are so much smaller than getting struck by lightning,” said Li laughing.

The 4,000 square-foot home features four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a two car garage as well as water access.

Li says she likely won’t live there however. She is considering selling it to better her future.

The Kinsmen Dream Home lottery didn’t run in 2020 because of the challenges COVID-19 put on the construction industry.

Kinsmen Chair, Graham Forsythe, says this year’s house is one of their best, but is looking to make a home even bigger and better next year.

“Wait until next year because I’m going to try and get us to $2 million,” said Forsythe.

The Kinsmen, which is 100% volunteer-run, will be taking the $750,000 in proceeds from the dream home raffle to donate to local Kingston charities.

