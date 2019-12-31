Kingston, Ont. family ‘grateful’ for winning Dream Home: ‘Words are not enough’

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston family of four has one more reason to celebrate this holiday season.

They were shocked to learn they had purchased the winning ticket for the grand prize in Saturday’s Kinsmens Dream Home draw.

Rod LaPorte received the good news shortly after his ticket had been pulled on Saturday at Leon’s Centre during the second intermission of the Kingston Frontenacs game.

“I got a call from a buddy of mine and he told me I won the dream home,” LaPorte said.

“And I go, ‘no way.'”

There were also dozens of cash draws, including one for $10,000 and another for $5,000. Fourteen local charities will benefit from The Dream Home Lottery, including Partners in Mission Food Bank and the Boys and Girls Club of Kingston and area.

LaPorte’s ticket was drawn for the grand prize — an $855,000 home.

“I am very surprised,” said Rod’s wife, Liezl Cuzon-Laporte.

“Very fortunate. Words are not enough to explain our gratitude.”

Though they’re incredibly grateful for winning a new home, the LaPorte family have decided they’re going to sell the dream home.

The reason, they say, is that the house may not be the suitable for their son, Matthew, who has autism spectrum disorder.

“Because the place is huge and is close to water, we always have to consider his safety,” said Cuzon-Laporte.

“So that’s the main reason why we have to sell the house.”

The dream home is located at 1051 Applewood Lane in Battersea. The home has four bedrooms and three baths, as well as an open-concept layout and includes a media room.

The home, however, is still under construction, as the weather has caused some delays.

The Kinsmen Dream Home Lottery sold 7,925 tickets this year. In total, they were able to raise more than $1,188,750, which will go towards helping 14 local charities.

After the new home is sold, the LaPortes say they plan to find a new home that is better suited for their family.