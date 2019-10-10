Second Dream Lottery grand prize home unveiled in London

A week after the fall edition of the Dream Lottery launched, officials are now unveiling another prize home.
London Health Sciences Foundation representatives were joined by builder David Reis in cutting the ribbon to the $1.45 million Highland Green Estates Dream Home at 54 Edwin Drive.
“You can look and imagine and dream in some of these beautiful, beautiful places but if a move isn’t in your future, even if you are the winner, you’ve got a million dollars,” said Scott Fortnum, president and CEO of Children’s Health Foundation.
“Even if you don’t win the home, you’re still making a difference — everybody wins!”
The lottery has raised more than $37 million for London hospitals since its introduction in 1996.
The spring Dream Lottery sold out early and officials say sales for the fall lottery are already outpacing the spring.
“We’re already 30 per cent sold out,” Fortnum said. “The response from the community has been just tremendous.”
The grand prize draw will be Jan. 8, 2020.
