Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

No injuries after PNE buildings rocked by fire and explosions

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 20, 2022 12:52 pm
Click to play video: 'RAW VIDEO: Fire damages building at Vancouver’s PNE' RAW VIDEO: Fire damages building at Vancouver’s PNE
The incident happened at a warehouse at the PNE works yard, before spreading to a nearby sign shop. Fortunately no one was hurt.

Emergency crews were called to one of Vancouver’s most popular attractions early Sunday after an explosion and fire.

People reported hearing several explosions from the Pacific National Exhibition just after midnight, and some residents reported seeing flames from as far away as Brentwood Station.

Read more: Halloween fire costs plunge in Vancouver in first year of firework ban

The incident happened at a warehouse at the PNE works yard, before spreading to a nearby sign shop.

The buildings were filled with cars, propane, equipment and PNE memorabilia.

Trending Stories

“Crews arrived to a fully involved warehouse with flames about 150 feet in the air with multiple explosions. Crews on scene made it a third alarm with approximately 60 firefighters,” said Pierre Morin, Vancouver Fire Rescue Service Assistant Chief.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was propane gasoline and fertilizer in the buildings that were fully involved.”

Read more: Vancouver fire crews called to 2-alarm blaze at West End highrise

Fortunately, no one was inside at the time or hurt, but the damage was extensive.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials with the PNE say the fire won’t affect events moving forward.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagPacific National Exhibition tagpne fire tagpne building fire tagpne explosion tagpne shop fire tagvancouver firefigthers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers