No injuries after PNE buildings rocked by fire and explosions

Emergency crews were called to one of Vancouver’s most popular attractions early Sunday after an explosion and fire.

People reported hearing several explosions from the Pacific National Exhibition just after midnight, and some residents reported seeing flames from as far away as Brentwood Station.

The incident happened at a warehouse at the PNE works yard, before spreading to a nearby sign shop.

The buildings were filled with cars, propane, equipment and PNE memorabilia.

“Crews arrived to a fully involved warehouse with flames about 150 feet in the air with multiple explosions. Crews on scene made it a third alarm with approximately 60 firefighters,” said Pierre Morin, Vancouver Fire Rescue Service Assistant Chief.

“There was propane gasoline and fertilizer in the buildings that were fully involved.”

Fortunately, no one was inside at the time or hurt, but the damage was extensive.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials with the PNE say the fire won’t affect events moving forward.