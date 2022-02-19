Menu

Crime

Overnight stabbing on Granville strip leaves man in critical condition

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 19, 2022 3:56 pm
Crowds pack Vancouver's Granville Entertainment District on the first Friday after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. View image in full screen
Crowds pack Vancouver's Granville Entertainment District on the first Friday after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Global News

A stabbing in Vancouver’s Granville Entertainment District Saturday morning left a 25-year-old man in hospital in critical condition, says Vancouver police.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. near Smithe and Granville Street, police said. Members of the department’s emergency response team were first on scene and rendered first aid, VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said in a media release.

Read more: Downtown Vancouver businesses see light at end of tunnel as COVID-19 restrictions lift

The popular nightclub district was flooded with thousands of people on the first weekend night of relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.

“Large crowds began entering the downtown core in the early evening, with some lining up early at nightclubs and hundreds wandering the entertainment areas. This led to multiple conflicts on the street,” Addison said.

Addison said police had deployed extra officers anticipating a busy night, with plans to do the same on Saturday.

Read more: Man suffers life-threatening stab wounds after random attack in Vancouver coffee shop

The victim, a Vancouver resident, was taken to hospital for emergency surgery and is expected to survive.

Police said a 21-year-old Surrey man was arrested at the scene.

Click to play video: 'Lifted restrictions may be light at end of tunnel for Downtown Vancouver businesses' Lifted restrictions may be light at end of tunnel for Downtown Vancouver businesses
