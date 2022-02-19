What’s open and closed on Family Day weekend in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

With Family Day approaching on Monday, the City of Saskatoon is notifying the public about adjusted services and operations.

All administrative offices at City Hall will be closed on Monday.

The Remai Modern will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. for Rawlco Radio Free Admission Day.

Families can register for a free timed ticket on Remai Modern’s website.

All public libraries will be closed on Monday.

Read more: What you need to know for Family Day in Regina

Waste collections will continue as scheduled. The landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon fixed route transit, Access Transit and the Transit Customer Service will operate holiday hours on Monday. On-Demand Transit will not be available Monday.

City parking will be free on Family Day but drivers are reminded that all other parking requirements remain in effect, including parking time limits.

The Forestry Farm Park & Zoo will be open on Monday, with the zoo open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and the forestry farm park open from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The Cosmo Civic Centre, with the exception of public skating, and Terry Fox Track will be closed on Monday.

The following leisure centres will be open:

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre – 12:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Lakewood Civic Centre – 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Lawson Civic Centre – 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saskatoon Field House – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Shaw Centre- 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For anyone looking to tie up their skates on Monday, ACT Arena will be open from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. for public skating. Cosmo Arena will be offering a free Family Day skate event from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

4:49 Free fishing for Family Day weekend in Saskatchewan Free fishing for Family Day weekend in Saskatchewan

Families looking to try out ice fishing before the spring can do so for free from Saturday until Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Government of Saskatchewan is allowing residents and visitors to fish on any provincial body of water that has an open sport fishing season, without buying a fishing licence.

“Ice fishing is a favourite pastime for many Saskatchewan residents. Free Fishing Weekends are a great time for visitors or new anglers to give it a go — if they haven’t had the opportunity,” Environment Minister Warren Kaeding said.

All regulations apply during Free Fishing Weekend, including possession limits and reduced limits on some waterbodies. Those planning to transport fish out of the province must have a valid Saskatchewan angling licence.

Read more: Saskatoon woman takes a million steps for mental health

Nutrien WinterShines opens on Saturday with a number of events around the city scheduled throughout the week including snow-carving workshops, sleigh rides in Victoria Park and IglooFest.

More information can be found on Nutrien Wintershines website.