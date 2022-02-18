What you need to know for Family Day in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

As Saskatchewanians prepare for the long weekend ahead, many wonder what activities will be going on for Family Day and what places are open and closed on Monday.

There will be plenty of outdoor events and activities for all ages and abilities offered through the City of Regina.

“The city is looking to continue on with an investment in winter fun and getting people outside,” said Bobbie Selinger, city of Regina community and recreation programs manager.

Some of the long-weekend activities and events are:

New cross-country ski trails at the Tor Hill Golf Course. There are two loops that are both considered beginner-level and open each day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Crokicurl – a combination of the classic Canadian board game, Crokinole, and one of Saskatchewan’s favourite pastimes, curling. A game for all ages and abilities, there are two locations – Victoria Park and McNab Park. Be sure to review the rules before you head out.

Learn to snowshoe in beautiful Les Sherman Park with classes being offered Feb. 19-20 and Feb. 26-27 and people can register online at the City of Regina website.

For something closer to home, head out for a walk, do some fat biking, or take your four-legged friend to one of the city’s dog parks.

You can end your day at one of the four winter barbecue sites offered by the city.

For families wanting to have a winter barbecue, the city cleared the snow at locations offered at Rotary Park, Optimist Park, Grassick Park and A.E. Wilson Park/Rick Hansen Playground.

The City of Regina is also organizing the Wascana Winter Festival that will occur throughout Wascana Park on Feb. 20 and 21. There will also be an Eastview Festival happening on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

“People can check out a scavenger hunt (where) people snap a few pictures and send them (in),” said Selinger.

To send in pictures for the scavenger hunt or to look for further details of the long weekend events, check out regina.ca/winterfun.

Read more: City of Regina looking for Indigenous artist to design Wascana Pool gate

City of Regina holiday schedule — what’s open and closed

Civic offices: Closed

Landfill: Open 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Entry gates close at 5:15 p.m.

Garbage collection: All garbage will be picked up as usual.

Recycling: All recycling will be picked up as usual.

Regina Transit: Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules. Transit Information Centre and RIDELine closed.

Paratransit Service: Operating holiday schedule 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries: Office closed. Gates open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

North West Leisure Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Regina Sportplex Fieldhouse: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lawson Aquatic Centre: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking meters: Meters not in effect.

Public skate: For information on public skate times and prices, check Regina.ca.

4:49 Free fishing for Family Day weekend in Saskatchewan Free fishing for Family Day weekend in Saskatchewan

Free fishing Family Day weekend

For those who want to get out of the city to enjoy some ice fishing, this long weekend could be a great opportunity. The province is making it possible for Saskatchewan residents and visitors to fish at any provincial waterbody that has an open sport fishing season without buying a fishing licence from Feb. 19 to 21.

Story continues below advertisement

“More than a quarter of a million anglers fish our province’s waters each year,” Environment Minister Warren Kaeding said in a media release. “Ice fishing is a favourite pastime for many Saskatchewan residents. Free Fishing Weekends are a great time for visitors or new anglers to give it a go – if they haven’t had the opportunity.”

For more information about fishing in Saskatchewan, check the Saskatchewan Anglers Guide or visit saskatchewan.ca/fishing.