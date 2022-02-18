Edmonton extreme weather response activated ahead of cold conditions

Send this page to someone via email

For the third time this winter, the City of Edmonton is activating its extreme weather response.

It will take effect on Saturday, Feb. 19 to help keep vulnerable people safe during the cold weather that’s expected.

By activating this response, overnight shuttle service to shelters is added to Edmonton Transit Service. Additional temporary space will also be added to emergency shelter capacity.

The ETS shuttle will run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. between emergency shelters and transit centres. People who don’t want to stay in a shelter can also use the bus to keep warm.

During the extreme weather response, Commonwealth Stadium Shelter and Spectrum Shelter will both increase overnight shelter capacity. Boyle Street Community Services will also increase its day shelter capacity.

If Edmontonians see someone in serious distress or if there’s an emergency, they should call 911.

Edmontonians can call 211, press 3 for 24/7 crisis diversion non-emergency support for shelter, intoxication or mental health.

