Weather

Edmonton extreme weather response activated ahead of cold conditions

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 5:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Coldest Night of the Year to raise money for Edmonton’s homeless and vulnerable' Coldest Night of the Year to raise money for Edmonton’s homeless and vulnerable
WATCH: The Coldest Night of the Year walk takes place in Edmonton on Feb. 22, 2022. Devin Komarniski with the Bissell Centre joins Global News Morning Edmonton to chat about its importance and how it helps the city's vulnerable.

For the third time this winter, the City of Edmonton is activating its extreme weather response.

It will take effect on Saturday, Feb. 19 to help keep vulnerable people safe during the cold weather that’s expected.

Read more: Edmonton activates extreme weather response Tuesday

By activating this response, overnight shuttle service to shelters is added to Edmonton Transit Service. Additional temporary space will also be added to emergency shelter capacity.

The ETS shuttle will run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. between emergency shelters and transit centres. People who don’t want to stay in a shelter can also use the bus to keep warm.

Trending Stories

Read more: Edmonton shelters saving vulnerable from frostbite, extreme cold

Story continues below advertisement

During the extreme weather response, Commonwealth Stadium Shelter and Spectrum Shelter will both increase overnight shelter capacity. Boyle Street Community Services will also increase its day shelter capacity.

If Edmontonians see someone in serious distress or if there’s an emergency, they should call 911.

Edmontonians can call 211, press 3 for 24/7 crisis diversion non-emergency support for shelter, intoxication or mental health.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton weather forecast: Wednesday, February 16, 2022' Edmonton weather forecast: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Edmonton weather forecast: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
