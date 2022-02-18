Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigate after $10,000 in tools stolen from building under construction

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 11:22 am
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole tools from a building under construction. View image in full screen
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole tools from a building under construction. Halifax Regional Police

Halifax Regional Police is searching for two suspects after more than $10,000 in tools were stolen from a building under construction in Halifax.

In a release, police say officers responded to a report of a break and enter into a building under construction on Supreme Court in Halifax on Dec. 6.

“Sometime between December 4 and 6, two suspects broke into the building and stole more than $10,000 in tools before fleeing the area in a vehicle,” the release said.

Read more: Nova Scotia to offset 25 per cent fee reduction for child-care providers

One suspect was carrying a grey backpack and wearing dark green pants, a grey zipped hooded sweater, black shoes and a mid-length puffy blue jacket.

The other suspect was wearing a red backpack and tie-dyed blue and pink pants, black shoes, a dark coloured bomber-style jacket and a blue toque. Both were wearing gloves and face masks, the release said.

“The incident remains under investigation by members of the General Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division,” it said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Editor’s note: This story was updated Feb. 18 at 12:45 p.m. to reflect that tools were stolen from a building on a street called Supreme Court. A previous version contained an incorrect location. Global News regrets the error.

Click to play video: '2,000 firearms stolen from Peterborough-based trucking company' 2,000 firearms stolen from Peterborough-based trucking company
