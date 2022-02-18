Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia to offset 25 per cent fee reduction for child-care providers

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 10:50 am
Click to play video: 'Child care fees across Nova Scotia to be reduced by 25 per cent' Child care fees across Nova Scotia to be reduced by 25 per cent
Child care fees across Nova Scotia are being reduced by 25 per cent on average. The announcement made Friday is the province’s first step toward a $10-a-day universal child care program that was announced last summer. The news is welcome for families, but many private child care operators are still unsure how and if they can operate under the new model. Alicia Draus reports. – Jan 14, 2022

Nova Scotia has announced more funding to support child-care providers across the province.

On Friday morning, the province said it will offset the 25 per cent fee reduction for parents that was announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a joint news conference with the N.S. government last month.

The new funding will also provide a one-time grant to support the freeze on parent fees.

Read more: Early childhood educators in Nova Scotia still without pensions as reduced fees come into play

In total, the one-time grants will cost the government $1 million.

The province said this will be offered to all child-care providers, “including licensed centres that were previously unfunded or partially funded.”

This comes after a series of announcements to reduce child-care costs in the province, and fears from providers they won’t have resources to keep up with the demand.

“We’ve heard from many operators, early childhood educators and families,” said Becky Druhan, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, in the Friday release.

“Together, we will provide Nova Scotian families with affordable child care of the highest quality. We will work with our operators to build a system that cares for all Nova Scotians — children, families, ECEs, operators.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Trudeau government, N.S. announce $10-per-day childcare for province by 2026

The province recently laid out its plan to reduce average child care fees in Nova Scotia by 50 per cent by the end of this year.

The Nova Scotia Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, announced in January, promised families an average 25 per cent reduction in child-care fees as of April 1, 2022, retroactive to the start of the year. For parents and guardians, this will mean around $200 of savings each month.

That agreement was the first phase of Trudeau’s plan to cut child-care costs down to $10 a day by 2026.

Read more: Private daycares get more time to consider options as N.S. lifts deadline

Licensed child-care operators will be asked to sign a new agreement by April 1, 2022, the release said.

The new funding could impact 330 licensed child-care centres across the province.

The provincial government said its annual funding for the sector is $132.6 million, including $54 million for pre-primary and more than $75 million for child care.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia lifts Mar. 18 deadline for private daycares' Nova Scotia lifts Mar. 18 deadline for private daycares
