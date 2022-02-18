Live: Police begin push to remove Ottawa’s trucker convoy blockades

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Ottawa have begun a crackdown to end the so-called “Freedom Convoy” that has held taken over the downtown for the last three weeks.

Not only were two protest organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, arrested Thursday evening, Friday’s Emergencies Act debate in the House of Commons has also been cancelled.

“A police operation is expected in the downtown core of Ottawa,” speaker of the House, Anthony Rota, said in a tweet on Friday. “Given these exceptional circumstances, and following discussion with all recognized party leadership, the sitting today is cancelled.”

Police have also created around 100 checkpoints in the downtown area to ensure only those who live or work in the core can enter.

At a press conference Thursday, Ottawa’s interim police chief, Steve Bell, says this weekend the downtown will look “very different” from the past three.

“We want people to peacefully leave but I’ll tell you if they do not peacefully leave we have plans, strategies and tactics to get them to leave,” he said.

Follow along here for live coverage from Global News as the day unfolds: