Ottawa police erect fencing amid rising tensions as convoy blockades enter Day 21

Send this page to someone via email

All eyes are on the nation’s capital as Thursday marks Day 21 of the continued blockade by the so-called “Freedom Convoy,” and as police signal that they are preparing to end the demonstration that has paralyzed Ottawa.

Steve Bell, interim chief of the Ottawa Police Service, told city councillors on Wednesday evening that police have a plan and are prepared to regain control of the core.

“It’s not going to be a quick turnaround. This is an operation that will take time — over a number of days to actually execute and achieve,” Bell said.

“We’re going to take back the entirety of the downtown core and every occupied space. … We’re going to remove this unlawful protest. We will return our city to a state of normalcy.”

Read more: Live updates on the continued convoy blockade in Ottawa

Story continues below advertisement

Bell did not provide a timeline for the start of those operations but is facing down the arrival of what is being described as a “major” winter storm set to hit Ottawa Thursday night into Friday morning.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell says the city can expect to see between 20 to 25 centimetres of snow and freezing rain. With a large number of vehicles still encamped on core city roads, it remains unclear what the impact could be on police.

Now more officers near Chateau Laurier. There is no coordinated enforcement like we saw in Windsor last weekend. Not yet. pic.twitter.com/qPK717n19q — 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 Global News (@ConsumerSOS) February 17, 2022

While a number of vehicles appeared to move from their locations along Wellington Street, in front of Parliament Hill, there remain significant stretches still parked along core roads like Kent Street, stretching from Lisgar Street up to Wellington Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Fences are being erected around the Senate and Parliament Hill as well, as police could be seen among the demonstrators as the rain began to fall early Thursday.

Police give warning to truckers to get out Friday morning. No takers. pic.twitter.com/nZi7gvQB5K — 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 Global News (@ConsumerSOS) February 17, 2022

Ottawa police were also seen handing out additional notices to demonstrators on Thursday morning.

That followed warnings handed out on Wednesday that urge participants to “leave the area now.”

The Thursday notices followed additional warnings from police and put an emphasis on the potential for heavy consequences for anyone who remains as part of the blockade.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Ottawa Police Service wants to inform you that under provincial and federal legislation, you will face severe penalties if you do not cease further unlawful activity and remove your vehicle and/or property immediately from all unlawful protest sites,” police said in the warning.

Those consequences include criminal charges, seizure of driving licences and vehicles, suspension or cancellation of Commercial Vehicle Operator’s Registrations, and the freezing of personal and corporate bank accounts, including for virtual currencies.

View image in full screen Ontario Provincial Police officers sit on a bus outside a convention centre during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Demonstrators remaining in the capital, have so far expressed defiance, with some taping notices to the sides of their trucks claiming that police are not permitted to enter the vehicles.

Local bylaw officials have warned that any pets belonging to convoy participants can be seized in the event of police enforcement, with the Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa also warning on Wednesday that anyone taking part should have plans for the care of their children in the event of police action.

Story continues below advertisement

“CASO has a mandate to protect a child when their parent becomes unavailable to exercise their custodial rights over the child and the parent has not made adequate provision for the child’s care and custody,” the statement said.

“If parents and children are separated following police efforts in ending the demonstration in the downtown core, CASO will work to reunite families as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for the Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa did not say whether there are any active investigations into the welfare of children whose parents have brought them to the blockade.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board advised parents that it is prepared to activate school safety procedures if necessary, and are communication with police.

View image in full screen A protester dances on a concrete jersey barrier in front of vehicles and placards on Rideau Street, on Feb. 16, the 20th day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang