Woman dies after Mississauga crash between motorcycle and van

A woman has died after a crash involving a van and a motorcycle in Mississauga, officials say.
Peel Regional Police said they went to the scene of a crash at Burnhamthorpe Road West and Perivale Road after 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
A van and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, with a woman riding the motorcycle taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Paramedics said she was initially treated at the scene before she was transported to a local hospital.
According to police, the driver of the van stayed at the scene, while the woman was later pronounced dead in hospital.
The woman was in her 40s, police said, and died as a result of her injuries.
