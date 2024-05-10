Menu

Canada

Woman dies after Mississauga crash between motorcycle and van

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 7:43 pm
1 min read
A fatal crash involving a motorcycle has been reported in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A fatal crash involving a motorcycle has been reported in Mississauga. Global News
A woman has died after a crash involving a van and a motorcycle in Mississauga, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said they went to the scene of a crash at Burnhamthorpe Road West and Perivale Road after 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A van and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, with a woman riding the motorcycle taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Paramedics said she was initially treated at the scene before she was transported to a local hospital.

According to police, the driver of the van stayed at the scene, while the woman was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The woman was in her 40s, police said, and died as a result of her injuries.

