Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Maple Leaf Foods to close aging Brantford poultry plant, consolidate production

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2024 8:31 am
1 min read
Maple Leaf Foods says it's closing its aging plant in Brantford, Ont. and consolidating its operations into its existing network through early next year. Packages of Maple Leaf Foods chicken breasts are shown on a shelf at a grocery store in Oakville, Ont., Friday, Jan.6, 2023. View image in full screen
Maple Leaf Foods says it's closing its aging plant in Brantford, Ont. and consolidating its operations into its existing network through early next year. Packages of Maple Leaf Foods chicken breasts are shown on a shelf at a grocery store in Oakville, Ont., Friday, Jan.6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Maple Leaf Foods says it’s closing its aging poultry plant in Brantford, Ont. and consolidating its production into its existing network through early next year.

The company says earlier this year, it determined that the 100-year-old facility would likely need significant ongoing investment to continue operating long-term.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Maple Leaf says most of its Further Processed Poultry production will be consolidated into its existing plant network.

President and CEO Curtis Frank says it was a decision the company took seriously.

Trending Now

He says the plant closure will happen in a phased manner to maintain business continuity and meet customer demand.

The company will work with affected employees to support them, including through opportunities at other Maple Leaf facilities.

More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices