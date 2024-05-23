Menu

Crime

2 people critically injured after being shot in parking lot of Mississauga school: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 23, 2024 7:13 am
1 min read
Police at the scene of a double shooting outside Settlers Green Public School. Police were called to the scene at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a double shooting outside Settlers Green Public School. Police were called to the scene at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday. Global News
Two people have critical injuries after they were shot in the parking lot of a Mississauga school overnight, police say.

Peel Regional Police said officers responded to Montevideo Road and Lorca Crescent, in the Glen Erin Drive and Battleford Road area, at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Two males were shot and transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Paramedics told Global News they were called to the scene but that call was then cancelled, with the two patients having been taken to hospital in a civilian car.

Police said the shooting took place in the parking lot of a nearby school and said there would be a heavy police presence into the day.

Settlers Green Public School is located at the scene and a spokesperson for the Peel District School Board said that the school is open Thursday, but the parking lot is closed.

One or more suspects left the area after the shooting and the incident appears to have been isolated, police said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

