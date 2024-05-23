Appeal court upholds TTC workers’ right to strike, as potential job action looms

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s top court has upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike, a decision that comes just days before potential job action.

The Court of Appeal for Ontario today dismissed an appeal by the provincial government of a lower court ruling that declared a law eliminating the workers’ right to strike unconstitutional.

The Ontario government in 2011, under the Liberals, enacted a law banning unionized TTC workers from striking, which government lawyers in this appeal said came after “unusually frequent strike action and immediate ad-hoc back-to-work legislation.”

A Superior Court judge found last year that the law interfered with workers’ collective bargaining rights, and the Appeal Court today agreed.

The decision was a split one, with two out of the three Appeal Court judges siding with the union.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113 – which represents about 12,000 operators and other front-life staff at the TTC – could go on strike as early as June 7 in a current bargaining dispute and says the court decision is a historic win for working people.