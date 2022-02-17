Canada wins silver, bronze in women’s halfpipe skiing at Beijing Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian skiers Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker won the silver and bronze medals in the women’s freeski halfpipe final at the Beijing Olympics on Friday.

Sharpe — the reigning gold medal champion from the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang — leapt into medal contention right away with her first run, and improved with her second and third runs to secure the silver.

Karker also held on to the bronze position throughout the final, where the best score across three runs determined the final rankings.

Neither of them could catch China’s Ailing Eileen Gu, however, who won her second gold of the 2022 Winter Games after winning the freeski big air final last week. She also won a silver in the freeski slopestyle on Tuesday.

Fellow Canadian Amy Fraser finished eighth overall in the halfpipe.

Canada has now won 22 medals — four gold, six silver and 12 bronze — the third highest haul at the Beijing Olympics.

