SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canada wins silver, bronze in women’s halfpipe skiing at Beijing Olympics

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 9:59 pm
Canada's Cassie Sharpe competes during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco). View image in full screen
Canada's Cassie Sharpe competes during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco).

Canadian skiers Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker won the silver and bronze medals in the women’s freeski halfpipe final at the Beijing Olympics on Friday.

Sharpe — the reigning gold medal champion from the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang — leapt into medal contention right away with her first run, and improved with her second and third runs to secure the silver.

Karker also held on to the bronze position throughout the final, where the best score across three runs determined the final rankings.

Neither of them could catch China’s Ailing Eileen Gu, however, who won her second gold of the 2022 Winter Games after winning the freeski big air final last week. She also won a silver in the freeski slopestyle on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Fellow Canadian Amy Fraser finished eighth overall in the halfpipe.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada has now won 22 medals — four gold, six silver and 12 bronze — the third highest haul at the Beijing Olympics.

Click to play video: 'Beijing Olympics: Women’s hockey brings home gold for Canada, Marielle Thompson takes silver in ski cross' Beijing Olympics: Women’s hockey brings home gold for Canada, Marielle Thompson takes silver in ski cross
Beijing Olympics: Women’s hockey brings home gold for Canada, Marielle Thompson takes silver in ski cross
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Olympics tagTeam Canada tagBeijing Olympics tag2022 Olympics tagCanada Olympics tagOlympics 2022 tagolympics news tagCanada medal count tagCassie Sharpe tagcanada olympics medal tagolympics medal tagRachael Karker tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers