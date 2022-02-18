While you were sleeping: How Canada performed at the Beijing Olympics Thursday, Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Canada won four medals on day 14 of the Beijing Olympics – two silver and two bronze – as the competition begins to wind down.

The day was Canada’s third four-medal day of the Beijing Games, bringing its medal haul to 24 so far.

Here’s what you may have missed during the competition that began Thursday night and continued Friday morning.

Speed Skating

Laurent Dubreuil’s fast start in men’s 1,000-metre speed skating final was what he needed to secure silver – the first Olympic medal of his career.

Dubreuil came up 0.40 seconds shy of the gold medal, which was won by Thomas Krol of the Netherlands with a time of one minute and 7.92 seconds. Dubreuil skated 1:08.32 for silver, and Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen of Norway won bronze with a time of 1:08.48.

Teammates Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu and Connor Howe also competed for Canada, but did not contend for a podium spot.

Laurent Dubreuil of Team Canada celebrates after winning the silver medal during the men's 1,000-metre on day 14 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Speed Skating Oval on Feb. 18 in Beijing, China. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Freestyle Skiing

Canadian skiers Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker won the silver and bronze medals in the women’s freeski halfpipe final.

Sharpe — the reigning gold medal champion from the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang — leapt into medal contention right away with her first run, and improved with her second and third runs to secure the silver.

Karker also held on to the bronze position throughout the final, where the best score across three runs determined the final rankings.

Neither of them could catch China’s Ailing Eileen Gu, however, who won her second gold of the 2022 Winter Games.

Fellow Canadian Amy Fraser finished eighth overall.

In the men’s ski cross, reigning gold medal winner Brady Lehman failed to get a repeat after getting relegated to the small final, where he finished second for a sixth-place overall ranking.

Three other Canadians — Reese Howden, Jared Schmidt and Kevin Drury — were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Canada's Cassie Sharpe competes in the freestyle women's ski halfpipe final during the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China on Feb. 18. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Curling

Canada won the bronze medal in men’s curling after defeating the United States 8-5.

The win marked a welcome return to the podium for Team Canada, who placed fourth at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang after winning medals in five straight Winter Games, including three back-to-back golds in 2014, 2010 and 2006.

Canada was forced into the bronze medal game in Beijing after losing their semifinal match against Sweden 5-3 on Thursday.

The squad entered the playoffs with a 5-4 record in the round robin.

Canada skip Brad Gushue calls to his sweepers during men's bronze medal curling action against the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 18. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Biathlon

Jules Burnotte and brothers Scott and Christian Gow represented Canada in the final of the men’s 15-kilometre mass start biathlon event, but did not finish with a medal.

Canada had a strong start though, fighting for a top three spot courtesy of Scott Gow in the first five kilometres.

But Canada eventually faded, and the best result in the event came from Christian Gow who finished 13th; Burnotte finished 18th, and Scott came 25th.

Sebastian Samuelsson of Sweden leads Christian Gow of Canada (25) uphill during the men's 15-kilometre mass start biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 18 in Zhangjiakou, China. Frank Augstein/AP