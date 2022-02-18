SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Laurent Dubreuil wins silver for Canada in speed skating at Beijing Olympics

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 4:56 am
Laurent Dubreuil View image in full screen
Laurent Dubreuil of Team Canada reacts after winning the silver medal during the men's 1,000-metre on day 14 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Speed Skating Oval on Feb. 18 in Beijing, China. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Speed-skater Laurent Dubreuil took home silver for Canada in the men’s 1,000-metre event at the Beijing Olympics on Friday.

Dubreuil got off to a fast start in his final skate, but came up 0.40 seconds shy of the gold medal, which was won by Thomas Krol of the Netherlands with a time of one minute and 7.92 seconds. Dubreuil skated 1:08.32 for silver, and Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen of Norway won bronze with a time of 1:08.48.

Trending Stories

Read more: Canada takes bronze in men’s curling at Beijing Olympics with 8-5 win over U.S.

The medal win is Dubreuil’s first Olympic win of his career. The 29-year-old from Levis, Que. is a two-time Olympian.

Teammates Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu and Connor Howe also competed for Canada, and did not contend for a podium spot.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canada wins silver, bronze in women’s halfpipe skiing at Beijing Olympics

Canada has now won 24 medals at the Beijing Games so far.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Olympics tagCanada News tag2022 Olympics tagCanada Olympics tagOlympics 2022 tagCanada medals tagCanada medal count tagLaurent Dubreuil tagCanada speed skating medal tagLaurent Dubreuil medal tagLaurent Dubreuil Olympics tagLaurent Dubreuil silver tagLaurent Dubreuil win tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers