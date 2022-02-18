Laurent Dubreuil wins silver for Canada in speed skating at Beijing Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

Speed-skater Laurent Dubreuil took home silver for Canada in the men’s 1,000-metre event at the Beijing Olympics on Friday.

Dubreuil got off to a fast start in his final skate, but came up 0.40 seconds shy of the gold medal, which was won by Thomas Krol of the Netherlands with a time of one minute and 7.92 seconds. Dubreuil skated 1:08.32 for silver, and Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen of Norway won bronze with a time of 1:08.48.

The medal win is Dubreuil’s first Olympic win of his career. The 29-year-old from Levis, Que. is a two-time Olympian.

Teammates Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu and Connor Howe also competed for Canada, and did not contend for a podium spot.

Canada has now won 24 medals at the Beijing Games so far.