Calgary police seek man in relation to Tuscany road rage shooting

Calgary police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for a road rage incident that resulted in a gun being fired at least two times.

Police said they received calls just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday about a pair of vehicles in a road rage incident: a white Chevrolet van and a black older model Hyundai Santa Fe SUV. The two vehicles were on Stoney Trail N.W. and exited onto Nose Hill Drive N.W. where police believe there was a verbal altercation and a person in the SUV fired a shot at the van.

CPS said the van took off towards the Tuscany neighbourhood with the SUV in pursuit.

A second shot was fired at the driver of the van, who ducked when seeing a gun pointed in their direction, according to police. The driver’s side window was shattered.

Police believe the person in the SUV left their vehicle and fled on foot. Officers found the SUV abandoned.

The driver of the van called police to report being shot at while at Tuscany Hill and Tuscany Estates Drive N.W.

“This road rage incident covered a lot of ground. We are asking anyone who was in the northwest area of Stoney Trail and Tuscany yesterday morning around 8 a.m., and has dash cam footage, to contact police,” District 7 General Investigative Unit S/Sgt. Mark Neufeld said in a statement.

Investigators examined evidence and CCTV footage, identifying the suspect as 22-year-old Anthony Gregory Favell. He is described as between 5′ to 5’8″ with a heavy build and blonde or light brown hair.

Favell faces charges for attempted murder, pointing a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent.

“If anyone sees the suspect, do not approach him, and call police immediately,” Neufeld said.

Police are asking anyone with information about Favell to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.