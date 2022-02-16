Menu

Crime

Police investigate morning road rage incident in Tuscany

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 2:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigate suspected road rage incident involving gunshots' Calgary police investigate suspected road rage incident involving gunshots
WATCH: Calgary police spent several hours Wednesday morning investigating multiple scenes, after a call came in about a violent road rage incident involving shots being fired. Sarah Offin reports.

Calgary police are looking for suspects after they say a morning road rage incident sent one person to the hospital.

Police were flooded with calls around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday about the incident in the northwest neighbourhood of Tuscany, specifically near Tuscany hill and Tuscany Estates Drive.

Some callers alleged they saw a firearm, police said.

Read more: 2 adults, 1 child taken to hospital after trailer rolls down hill in northeast Calgary

Police found one man believed to be involved in the incident. He had minor, non-life-threatening injuries. EMS took the man, who is in his 40s, to the hospital.

Trending Stories

A second vehicle was found abandoned nearby. All occupants had left the scene before police arrived, officers said.

Story continues below advertisement
A Calgary police vehicle parked on the side of a road near Nose Hill after reports of gun shots in the morning of Feb. 16, 2022. View image in full screen
A Calgary police vehicle parked on the side of a road near Nose Hill after reports of a road rage incident in the morning of Feb. 16, 2022. Adam MacVicar, Global News

Police are looking for suspects. They believe that more than one person had been inside the second vehicle.

If you have information, call Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come…

— With files from Adam MacVicar and Sarah Offin, Global News

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
