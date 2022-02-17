Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vaccine policies ‘no longer necessary,’ Ontario top doc wants to remove them March 1

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2022 4:12 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario's chief medical officer provides COVID-19 update Thursday

TORONTO — Ontario’s top doctor wants to end workplace COVID-19 vaccination policies by early next month.

Dr. Kieran Moore says he’s reviewing letters of instruction sent last year to various sectors including hospitals and post-secondary institutions, which required that they develop immunization policies.

Most sectors were instructed to require people get regularly tested for the virus if they are not vaccinated, but many took their policies further and required all workers get the shots.

Trending Stories

Read more: Here are Ontario’s loosened restrictions, capacity limits as of Feb. 17

Moore says he thinks the period of highest COVID-19 risk is over and that means vaccination policies are “no longer necessary.”

He says they would ideally lift on March 1, when proof-of-vaccination rules are set to lift for customers in businesses and other indoor settings.

Story continues below advertisement

Moore noted that a vaccine mandate for long-term care workers came from the minister responsible for that sector, not the chief medical officer. He also did not specifically mention whether a vaccinate-or-test policy would remain for school employees.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario COVID tagDr. Kieran Moore tagWorkplace Vaccination Policies tagOntario COVID vaccination policies tagOntario COVID-19 vaccination policies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers