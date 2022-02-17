Vaccine policies ‘no longer necessary,’ Ontario top doc wants to remove them March 1

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario’s top doctor wants to end workplace COVID-19 vaccination policies by early next month.

Dr. Kieran Moore says he’s reviewing letters of instruction sent last year to various sectors including hospitals and post-secondary institutions, which required that they develop immunization policies.

Most sectors were instructed to require people get regularly tested for the virus if they are not vaccinated, but many took their policies further and required all workers get the shots.

Moore says he thinks the period of highest COVID-19 risk is over and that means vaccination policies are “no longer necessary.”

He says they would ideally lift on March 1, when proof-of-vaccination rules are set to lift for customers in businesses and other indoor settings.

Story continues below advertisement

Moore noted that a vaccine mandate for long-term care workers came from the minister responsible for that sector, not the chief medical officer. He also did not specifically mention whether a vaccinate-or-test policy would remain for school employees.