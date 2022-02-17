Winnipeg’s Festival du Voyageur back with hybrid events

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s annual celebration of winter, history and culture has returned amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Festival du Voyageur is back both online and in-person, and it all kicks off Friday.

0:50 Winnipeg’s Festival du Voyageur to feature live outdoor music Winnipeg’s Festival du Voyageur to feature live outdoor music

“So can you believe that we’re here in person?” said the festival’s Executive Director, Darrel Nadeau, during a press conference.

Story continues below advertisement

“Three months ago I would have told you we’d have a regular festival. One month ago would have told you we would go virtual. And here we are today with a hybrid festival.”

During the 10-day run, festival-goers can check out all the signature events.

There’ll be snow sculptures, delicious food, tobogganing, snowshoeing and two new additions that festival organizers say they’re proud of.

The first is the new mobile concert trailer that’ll serve as a stage for entertainers to perform while keeping warm.

The second is the infinity fire, which holds a deeper symbolic meaning. “The infinity fire is a new warming station in the shape of the infinity symbol in honour of the Red River Metis,” said Nadeau.

Read more: Festival du Voyageur planning hybrid program with 2022 event a few weeks away

“It will serve as a large gathering place where festival-goers can meet and warm up in the heart of the Parc du Voyageur.”

Online participants will experience concerts, kids’ activities, a cultural video series, take-home meal kits and much more.

Story continues below advertisement